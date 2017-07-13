Destiny 2 Beta: All The Known Issues
You might experience some issues.
Bungie has provided a list of all the known issues for Destiny 2's upcoming beta. There were always going to be issues, of course, as this is a beta and that means the game is unfinished
Some of the issues will impact gameplay. You might get kicked to Orbit when entering a Countdown match in Crucible. Also, you might experience a number of network error codes, while players could be placed at the start of the Inverted Spire Strike when joining in progress instead of catching up with their friends. Another thing to note is that not all of the Destiny 2 content will be available in all supported languages.
You can see all of the Destiny 2 beta known issues below, as posted by Bungie. Players who run into problems not listed here should post in the Destiny 2 Help forum.
Destiny 2's beta kicks off next week, but some people on PS4 and Xbox One can pre-load it right now. It's 15 GB on PS4 and 12.8 GB on Xbox One. The beta is coming to PC as well, but not until August.
The beta test opens to those who pre-order the game on July 18 for PS4 players and July 19 for Xbox One players. Everyone else can jump in starting July 21. The beta runs through July 23. You can check out what's included in the beta here.
Destiny 2 launches in full on September 6 for consoles and on October 24 for PC. The game will feature considerable changes from the first Destiny, such as a social space that'll evolve over time and a new Raid that's "unlike anything we've done," according to Bungie. In addition, it'll feature a lot more story than the first game.
Destiny 2 Beta Known Issues
- Players may experience a variety of networking error codes when attempting to play the Beta
- Bungie will be testing server stability throughout the Beta, which may cause error codes to appear periodically
- Location names sometimes do not appear during Crucible gameplay
- Players sometimes are Kicked to Orbit after witnessing a black screen when entering a Countdown match
- Players may sometimes be placed at the beginning of the Inverted Spire Strike Activity when joining in progress
- Sandbox balancing is still taking place: Some weapons or abilities may have higher or lower damage than intended
- Not all content has been localized in all languages
- If you encounter any network related issues during the Destiny 2 Beta, please follow our Network Troubleshooting Guide to ensure proper network settings for Destiny gameplay.
