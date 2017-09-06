  1. Destiny 2 Launch Bug Fixes; New Call of Duty DLC Revealed! - GS News
Destiny 2 - All The Subclasses

Titan, Hunter, Warlock. Those are the three primary classes you'll pick from in Destiny 2, but each has three subclasses to choose from. Each of these subclasses come with designated elemental abilities and each suits a slightly different play style.

While you'll start with a predetermined subclass, you have the ability to unlock two additional ones. By the time you finish the game you'll likely have three subclasses for your Guardian, which you can switch between freely. For more information on how to unlock subclasses, read our guide here.

If you need help deciding what subclass to pursue, need some tips on how to best use each subclass, or just want to see what kind of sweet abilities other characters might have, click the links below to get a rundown of all the skills. If you're just starting out and need help deciding what role to take up, the video is for you!

TITAN

HUNTER

  • All The Hunter Arcstrider Skills [COMING SOON]
  • All The Hunter Gunslinger Skills [COMING SOON]
  • All The Hunter Nightstalker Skills [COMING SOON]

WARLOCK

  • All The Warlock Dawnblade Skills [COMING SOON]
  • All The Warlock Voidwalker Skills [COMING SOON]
  • All The Warlock Stormbringer Skills [COMING SOON]

For even more Destiny content, we have a full roundup of our review and all our guide content here.

Destiny 2
