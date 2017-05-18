Destiny 2: All The Gameplay, News, And Videos From Today's Reveal Stream

Bungie showcased Destiny 2 today during a livestream event, which provided us with our first-ever look at gameplay.

More than just, Bungie had a lot of news to share--we learned about the game's open-world activities, changes to weapons, new Supers, and much more. PC players also found out they'll be playing the game through Blizzard's Battle.net platform.

To catch up on everything we learned today, we've rounded up all of our Destiny 2 coverage and videos for you below.

Before today's big livestream, Bungie had announced Destiny 2's release date as September 8 alongside special editions of the game. Destiny 2 will have a season pass called the Expansion Pass, which includes "Expansion I and Expansion II, offering brand new story missions, cooperative activities, competitive multiplayer, and a wealth of new weapons, armor, and gear."

Destiny 2 is headed to PC in addition to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 and will offer PS4-exclusive content until at least Fall 2018. An open beta will be available to everyone sometime this summer, but if you pre-order the game you can play the beta early.