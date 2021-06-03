Destiny 2 3.0.2.3 Patch Notes Introduce Big Nerfs To Stasis In Crucible

Destiny 2's next big update has brought significant changes with it to Stasis abilities in the multiplayer Crucible mode, according to the latest patch notes. Long considered too powerful for PvP in comparison to other Guardian subclasses due to its ability to completely freeze other players, developer Bungie's latest patch has a number of tweaks to the Hunter, Titan, and Warlock subclasses that are designed to stop Stasis from dominating in multiplayer.

For starters, the duration of all non-Super freezes against other players has been reduced to 1.35 seconds, Stasis slow no longer reduces weapon accuracy, and the movement speed penalty while slowed down has been reduced by 20%. One of the biggest general changes for all Stasis subclasses is that weapon damage against frozen players has been greatly reduced from 50% to 5%.

For specific Guardian classes, Titan Behemoths have slightly reduced damage resistance when using Glacial Quake, Howl of the Storm has a narrower crystal-creation freezing radius, and Shiver Strike's flight speed and distance has been reduced as well.

Hunter Revenants can only freeze players for 1.5 seconds with Withering Blade, Winter's Shroud will only slow players down for 1.5 seconds, and the freezing-projectile tracking strength of Winter's Wrath now ramps down to zero after two seconds of flight. Warlock Shadebinders have surprisingly received the fewest adjustments, although that class was previously hit with other nerfs several months ago.

Warlocks favoring the Stasis class have reduced tracking and proximity detonation size when using Penumbral Blast, Iceflare Bolts now only chains once when spawned from a player shatter, and Coldsnap seeker no longer has increased movement speed or travel distance. You can read the full patch notes below, which also have a few other sandbox changes listed.

Destiny 2 Hotfix 3.2.0.3 patch notes

General Stasis

Stasis Freeze

Reduced duration of all non-Super freezes vs. players to 1.35s.

Note: This freeze is too short to break out of, so breaking out is now only possible when frozen by a Super.

Reduced Special-weapon, Heavy-weapon, and Light-ability bonus damage vs. frozen players from +50% to +5%.

Stasis Slow

No longer reduces weapon accuracy.

Now increases weapon flinch when under fire.

No longer suppresses class ability and air moves (e.g., Icarus Dash).

Known issue: The Stormcaller's Ionic Blink is still suppressed when slowed. We plan to address this in a future release.

Reduced movement speed penalty while slowed by ~20%.

Whisper of Hedrons Fragment

No longer increases weapon damage after freezing.

Now increases weapon stability, weapon aim assist, Mobility, Resilience, and Recovery after freezing.

Whisper of Rime Fragment

No longer provides overshield while in Super.

Coldsnap Grenade

Seeker no longer tracks targets after initial target acquisition.

Increased arming duration before seeker spawns from 0.3s to 0.8s.

Reduced detonation radius vs. players from 3m to 1.5m.

Now bounces off walls and detonates on the ground.

Titan Behemoth

Shiver Strike

Reduced flight speed and distance.

Reduced knockback vs. players.

Removed slow detonation on player impact.

Cryoclasm

Now requires the Titan to sprint for 1.25s before activation when not in Super.

Removed cooldown.

Howl of the Storm

Reduced angle of initial freezing/damage cone.

Reduced crystal-creation freezing radius.

Slowed down sequence of crystal formation to allow victims more opportunity to escape.

Now spawns a small crystal on walls if performed into walls.

Glacial Quake

Reduced heavy slam vertical freeze range vs. players.

Reduced damage resistance from 50% to 47%.

Hunter Revenant

Withering Blade

Reduced slow duration vs. players from 2.5s to 1.5s.

Reduced Whisper of Durance slow-duration extension vs. players from 2s to 0.5s.

Reduced damage vs. players from 65 to 45 (after one bounce reduced further to 30).

Reduced projectile speed by 10%.

Reduced tracking after bouncing off a wall.

Winter's Shroud

Reduced slow duration vs. players from 2.5s to 1.5s.

Reduced Whisper of Durance slow-duration extension vs. players from 2s to 0.5s.

Touch of Winter

Coldsnap seeker no longer has increased movement speed or travel distance.

Coldsnap seeker now spawns a small Stasis crystal on detonation.

Warlock Shadebinder

Penumbral Blast

Reduced tracking and proximity detonation size and tracking vs. players.

Reduced freeze radius vs. players when impacting the environment from 2.7m to 1.5m.

Iceflare Bolts

Seeker now only chains once when spawned from a player shatter.

Winter's Wrath

Freezing-projectile tracking strength now ramps down to 0 after 2s of flight.

Rewards

Seasonal reward sources (including locked Override chests and the weekly vendor challenge) now correctly contain Seasonal class armor items and have been updated to reduce the frequency of getting duplicate items in succession.

The Iron Banner Machine Gun and Shotgun now drop from the Iron Banner engram.

Vault of Glass director tooltip will retain its Pinnacle drop notification for classes that have not yet cleared it each week, as drops will still be available.

Vault of Glass secret chests are now properly dropping Titan and Warlock armor.

Vault of Glass vendor purchase of the Templar package no longer occasionally grants incorrect weapons or armor.

Vault of Glass vendor purchase of the Templar package is no longer locking itself out due to incorrectly detecting if the player has obtained all of its possible results for the current character class.

Vault of Glass vendor purchases of Conflux, Gatekeeper, and Atheon packages now correctly grant armor when such a result is rolled, instead of nothing.

Activities

Free roam

Added an energy barrier to the Scavenger's Den Lost Sector on EDZ, while on Legend or Master difficulty, to prevent skipping most of the encounters.

The Empty Tank Lost Sector on Tangled Shore now rewards the correct Exotic gear, in line with the other Lost Sectors' reward rotation.

Raids

Vault of Glass armor mods now appears in the Collections tab.

Fixed an issue where players could kill Atheon by tethering Supplicants as they self-destruct.

Fixed an issue where players could kill Atheon in the Future Venus portal before starting the encounter.

Fixed an issue where players could break Minotaur shields in the Gatekeeper encounter by using Prometheus Lens.

Fixed an issue where Aegis Relic blocking ability was not continuously blocking damage.

Gameplay and Investment

Armor

Path of the Burning Steps no longer grants a stack of its buff on becoming slowed by Stasis, only when becoming encased.

Star-Eater Scales

Now correctly grants its damage bonus while the player is standing in a Well of Radiance.

The status icon for Feast of Light now correctly scales up to x8, gaining one stack per Orb picked up.

Fixed an issue when calculating Super bonus damage. Having 4 stacks of Feast of Light will grant a 55% bonus to Super damage, and having a full 8 stacks will grant a 70% bonus to Super damage. For context, the original formula at the start of the Season was a 60% bonus to damage at 4 stacks.

Weapons

Fixed an issue where the Roar of the Wyrm ornament for Whisper of the Worm Exotic's geometry would disappear when walking against walls.

Bounties and pursuits