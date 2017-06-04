Destiny 1 Not Getting More Gameplay Changes

With Destiny 2 on the horizon, Bungie has revealed that it does not plan to release any more gameplay balance changes for the first game.

In its latest weekly blog post, Bungie reiterated that the Age of Triumph update for Destiny 1 is the game's final update. "In our constant watch over the community, we've heard many of you asking if the current sandbox will get another design pass. Our sole focus at this time is Destiny 2," Bungie said.

The developer went on to say that "all hands" at Bungie are now "committed to making Destiny 2 the sequel that this community deserves."

When Destiny 2 comes out in September, fans can expect an "entirely new cycle of updates," though the developer did not share any specifics.

"Our hope is that you'll sense what all your feedback has meant to us when you get your chance to play Destiny 2, wherever or whenever that happens. As always, we thank you for playing, and for giving the feedback that helps us to make better games."

Although gameplay and balance updates are ending for Destiny 1, fans can be assured that Bungie will continue to offer support services for the game, even after Destiny 2 comes out.

One thing you can count on when it comes to Destiny is ongoing assistance to keep you connected and informed. Destiny Player Support is committed to serving that purpose, even after Destiny 2 launches. For the foreseeable future, if the ghosts of Old Russia call you home, they’ll be here to make sure you can put your boots into sentimental soil.

Destiny 2 launches in September for Xbox One, PS4, and PC. Bungie is expected to announce more details on the game at E3 coming up next week.