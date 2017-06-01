Despite Layoffs And Potential Sale, Hitman Dev Still Releasing New Content

Square Enix recently declared its intention to sell off Hitman developer IO Interactive, an announcement that was followed by news of layoffs at the studio. However, this hasn't stopped IO from continuing to work on new content for Hitman. Today, it released its June plan for content additions to the game.

As with past months, the update includes a number of contracts and an Elusive Target. Two Escalation contracts and 10 featured contracts make up the bulk of the update. The first Escalation, called The Spaggiari Subversion, takes place on the Landslide mission and has five stages. You'll have to take out three different targets with weapon and disguise restrictions.

The second Escalation is titled The Asya Attunement and is set on the Bangkok map. Its five stages include "complications involving shotguns, laser tripwires, exterminators, enforcers, and kill streaks," according to a blog post on IO's website.

The Elusive Target will come to the Hokkaido mission in the second half of June. The studio hasn't shared any details about it yet, but it promised more information later on.

Finally, toward the end of the month, Hitman will get a mandatory game update. Although its specifics are still a mystery, IO said, "We're very excited to talk about what it includes. Full release notes and exact timings for this update will also be shared as we get closer to its release date."

The future of the Hitman franchise and its developer is still very uncertain, but there's still a chance that we see another installment in the series. Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda recently said, "Because [IO] is engaged in the development of Hitman and other renowned titles, we are negotiating with prospective external investors capable of ensuring that these titles carry on."

There's no word yet on who might be interested in purchasing IO Interactive from Square.