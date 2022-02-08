Despite Issues, GTA The Trilogy - Definitive Edition Did Great For Take-Two

The launch of GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition in 2021 did not get off to a great start, with many bugs and other issues impacting the game. Many of the problems have been patched, and the game overall has done great business for Rockstar parent company Take-Two Interactive.

The company said in its latest earnings release that the title "significantly" exceeded the company's commercial expectations. Take-Two did not disclose what its expectations were, nor did it divulge an official sales number. But VGC crunched some numbers and believes the game might have sold around 10 million copies.

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick frankly acknowledged that the game had "some quality issues."

"I think we were all a bit disappointed about the quality initially. We're very grateful that most of those issues have been addressed. There's more work to be done," Zelnick said to GI.biz.

During an earnings call, Zelnick said Take-Two as a company has had "precious few quality lapses," with The Trilogy being one of them. However, Zelnick said he believes this was an "isolated case, and we aim to keep it that way."

A physical version of The Trilogy is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 11, while an edition for iOS and Android is scheduled to arrive in the first half of 2022, so the game stands to grow even bigger still.

A previous report said Rockstar might release a remaster of Red Dead Redemption if The Trilogy performed well. Whether or not that happens remains to be seen, however.

In other news, GTA V has now sold 160 million copies, while a new edition of the game is headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S in March. Additionally, GTA 6 is in development.