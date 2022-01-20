Despite Call Of Duty's New Anti-Cheat Efforts, Hackers Are Flying Cars In Warzone

While Call of Duty: Warzone's Ricochet anti-cheat has been recently praised for keeping cheaters at bay, hackers are now flying cars around Caldera and Rebirth Island to rack up easy kills.

Call of Duty players have dubbed the flying cars as the "Harry Potter meta" in Warzone, and this isn't the first time land vehicles have gone airborne in the battle royale. Cheaters used this tactic to disrupt matches on Warzone's Verdansk map last year, using hacks to turn the game's vehicles and ATVs into flying machines.

As seen in the tweeted clip below, a team of cheaters are cruising the skies of Caldera in one of Warzone's ground vehicles. The aerial view offers them a great vantage point for seeking out targets. Flying cars can be both a huge distraction and a hard cheat to counter, especially if the hackers manage to creep back into Warzone with the usual tricks of aimbot and wallhacks.

I GUESS THERES FLYING CARS WITH CHEATERS ON THEM LMFALFJMKSAJGFKNGKNG pic.twitter.com/0jm1n2TkUG — Thomas (@IntechsTV) January 19, 2022

Reddit user Seanfitz12 shared a clip of a flying car during a match on Rebirth Island. "The Harry Potter car isn’t funny after all," they said. Gameplay shows the player looting up in a house, where a flying car crashes into the building's exterior and still manages to kill the player inside.

In the initial announcement of Ricochet, Activision said the anti-cheat is multi-layered, including the use of machine-learning algorithms to examine gameplay data from the server. This is supposed to help to identify suspicious behavior trends that pop up, thus evolving the efficiency of the anti-cheat. And hopefully, Ricochet will quickly be able to catch on and boot the hackers who fly jeeps around Warzone.

Call of Duty players have been having a rough time with bugs and performance issues in Season 1, so hackers are just adding to the frustrations. With reports of game freezing and a host of bugs, Activision has delayed the start of Season 2 for Vanguard and Warzone. The publisher said the extra time will allow developers to bring quality-of-life updates to improve the state of Vanguard, Warzone, Black Ops Cold War, and even 2019's Modern Warfare.

It's uncertain how the change will impact Call of Duty, but Microsoft has acquired Activision Blizzard--pending regulatory approval--in a deal to be valued at nearly $70 billion. Activision Blizzard has been struggling as of late with employee walkouts and lawsuits and other investigations related to alleged sexual harassment and discrimination against women.