Demon's Souls Soundtrack Gets The Vinyl Treatment With Gorgeous Deluxe Edition
The two-piece vinyl set comes with a brand-new rendition of the Maiden in Black by artist Ken Taylor.
The recent remake of Demon's Souls for PS5 is getting its own special vinyl set for the new soundtrack, along with stunning custom artwork by artist Ken Taylor.
The two-piece vinyl set, which is up for preorder now, features the full album from composer Shunsuke Kida, with each side containing up to six tracks. The deluxe edition is adorned with brand-new artwork by Taylor, bringing another angle to the Maiden in Black. The vinyl are also styled after the amber wax that covers the Maiden's eyes and is found around the Nexus in-game.
Demon's Souls vinyl set
$32 USD
Different color variants of the deluxe set will be sold by multiple retailers, with Mondo, Light In The Attic Records, Newbury Comics, Channel 3 Records, and Black Screen Records all featuring unique sets. The standard set, pictured above, will be the one you'll be able to find at most retailers, with Amazon already having preorders live. The vinyl set will ship on June 18 and costs $32.
Demon's Souls launched alongside the PlayStation 5, with developer Bluepoint Games remaking the 2009 classic with guidance from original developer, From Software. In our Demon's Souls review, editor Tamoor Hussain wrote, "Bluepoint has taken From Software's original game and expressed it in a richer and fuller way, and in doing so given me something I thought was impossible: the opportunity to relive the experience of falling in love with Souls games for the first time."
