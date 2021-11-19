Demon's Souls Black Friday Deal Will Let You Die For Way Less

The PS5 remake of Demon's Souls is one of the biggest selling points for the system, offering stunningly gorgeous visuals on top of one of the best action role-playing games of all time. Normally, the game would set you back $70, but its price has been slashed to $40 as part of Amazon's early Black Friday deals. Just remember that you'll still drop all your souls wherever you die, even with the discount.

Demon's Souls is a spiritual predecessor (did we just make that up?) to From Software's later Dark Souls games, though it is not connected to them and sports a slightly different structure. In the game, you travel throughout several different dangerous areas through portals, defeating demon bosses and inevitably dying to much less impressive enemies along the way.

