Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Slices Into Puzzle and Dragons In New Collaboration
The hit anime enters GungHo Online's popular mobile game just in time for the new feature film.
Puzzle and Dragons becomes Puzzle and Boar-Headed Swordsman as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba slashes its way into GungHo Online Entertainment's hit mobile adventure from now until May 27.
The new in-game event for Puzzle and Dragons will feature two new dungeons, each themed around the popular anime franchise. Characters from Demon Slayer will appear in the game for this limited event, including hero Tanjiro Kamado--who players will receive as a free login bonus--and the boar-headed Inosuke Hashibira.
Special Bundles containing Magic Stones and Egg Machines--the game's premium currency and creature summoning tool respectively--and Demon Slayer-themed items will be available throughout the event. Those bundles include:
- Magic Stone + Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Egg Machine
- One pull from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Egg Machine for $0.99 USD along with a Magic Stone
- 20 Magic Stones + ★8 Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Egg Machine Bundle
- Guarantees a ★8 rarity character for $19.99 USD along with 20 Magic Stones
- 20 Magic Stones + Kanao Tsuyuri Egg Machine Bundle
- Kanao Tsuyuri and a special Demon Slayer Orbs Skin for $19.99 USD along with 20 Magic Stones.
Puzzle and Dragons is a "match-3 RPG" that lets players collect, train, and battle monsters using a match-3 puzzle-based battle system. Previous Puzzle and Dragons collaborations include Final Fantasy, Fist of the North Star, Magic: The Gathering, and Street Fighter V: Arcade Edition.
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
