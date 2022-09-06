Deltarune Won't Get Any New Chapters This Year, But Something Planned For Undertale's Anniversary

Toby Fox has promised some kind of announcement for next week.

Sorry Deltarune fans: Toby Fox has confirmed there's no new chapters coming this year, though the Undertale creator did promise something special.

Earlier today (September 6) Fox put out a tweet saying "We won't be able to put out any new chapters of DELTARUNE this year... But as usual, we have a little something specil [sic] planned for the anniversary of UT/DR Ch2... See you next week!"

Undertale first released September 15, so that's likely the earliest we can expect whatever surprise Fox is planning for the anniversary.

The first chapter of Deltarune launched on October 31, 2018, completely for free, and was later followed up by the second chapter in September last year, just a few days after Undertale's sixth anniversary. More chapters were promised, but Fox did note that they wouldn't be free, with the second chapter as a sort of gift for those looking for something to do during the pandemic.

If you've only played Undertale, Deltarune is an extension of a deeper universe, one that is trying to do something from what the original achieved.

Whatever is announced next week, it will likely be dwarfed by the range of potential big announcements that could arrive. A report emerged last week that suggests a Nintendo Direct could be dropping next week finally confirming Windwaker and Twilight Princess ports for the Switch, being described as a "Zelda blowout."

