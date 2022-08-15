Deliver Us Mars Has Been Delayed To 2023

Deliver Us Mars, an adventure game from developer Keoken Interactive, is the latest game to be delayed this year. The title, which was initially set to release on September 27, will now come out on February 2, 2023.

A statement from the developer reads, "Whilst we understand this news might be disappointing, we are excited for you all to face the challenges of Mars, traverse its hostile environments, and discover the mystery of the ARKs. Your patience will allow us to deliver the best experience we can."

You can read the full statement below:

An update on the release date of Deliver Us Mars: pic.twitter.com/1SrFqjL3zm — Deliver Us Mars (@DeliverUsMars) August 15, 2022

Deliver Us Mars takes place on the surface of the red planet, putting players in the shoes of Kathy Johnson, who goes there with a team of astronauts to retrieve technology that can revitalize life on Earth. All the while, Kathy is seemingly in pursuit of answers surrounding her father's disappearance and believes she may find them on Mars. Keoken is hoping to deliver an "immersive astronaut experience" as Kathy climbs across Mars' landscapes and caves, treks through its dust storms, and solves puzzles in abandoned stations.

Deliver Us Mars will land on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 and Xbox One on February 2.