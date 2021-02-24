Defiance, The Video Game That Tied Into A TV Show, Is Shutting Down For Good

The sci-fi action game Defiance, which tied into the TV show of the same name, is closing down for good. Developer Trion Worlds has announced that the servers for Defiance and Defiance 2050 will close on April 29, 2021.

"This decision was not an easy one to make. We concluded that both games could no longer sustain themselves," the studio said in a blog post. "While we are discontinuing the games service, we will never forget the incredible journey we embarked on together. It is never easy to announce the shutdown of any game, knowing how much time and effort we have all put into making Defiance and Defiance 2050 enjoyable for many years."

Starting immediately, Trion Worlds is no longer accepting cash purchases in the games. If you already have an allotment of in-game currency, you can spend it freely until the servers close.

The games will remain online and operational, with all features, until the end-date. Additionally, Trion is discounting all in-game items by 95%, while there will be boosts for skill, reputation, and experience points now until the servers close. Trion also said it will hold new server-wide events in Defiance and Defiance 2050 every 1-2 weeks until it pulls the plug in April.

Defiance had ambitious goals from the start. It was developed as a tie-in for the Syfy show of the same name, with events and storylines running across the game and the TV show. Defiance the game launched as a paid game before adopting a free-to-play model, and it persisted with new updates for years after the Syfy show was canceled. The new 2050 edition of the game launched in 2018 with various updates and enhancements.