Deep Rock Galactic Season 2: New Weapons, Performance Pass, And More

Here's everything new coming to Deep Rock Galactic's second season, Rival Escalation.

By on

Comments

Deep Rock Galactic is gearing up for Rival Escalation, the official name of its second season. As of April 28, PC players can already access the new content. Those playing on console can jump into the new content one week later on May 5. This new update adds more story content, new secondary weapons and enemies, another 100 tiers of the free Performance Pass, plus a new web of cosmetic unlocks to chase down. The update is a big one, but if you're new to the game, this feels like a welcoming jumping-on point. Here's everything you need to know about Deep Rock Galactic Season 2.

New weapons

For many players, the headlining detail is going to be the new weapons. In Season 2, the dwarven miners have added four new secondary weapons to their equipment lockers. The class-based dwarves can elect to customize loadouts using these new toys, with each class receiving one new item that suits their skillset. The lineup includes:

Click To Unmute
  1. Best Xbox Game Pass Games To Play Right Now
  2. River City Saga: Three Kingdoms announcement trailer
  3. Apex Legends: Saviors Newcastle Stories from the Outlands "Hero"
  4. Little Nightmares - The Complete Bundle
  5. Overwatch 2 Beta Gameplay Livestream
  6. Elden Ring’s Malenia Gets Easier… We'll Explain | GameSpot News
  7. Xbox & Bethesda Showcase Date Announced Following E3 Cancelation | GameSpot News
  8. Bugsnax & The Isle of Bigsnax - Launch Trailer
  9. Dead by Daylight | Tome 11: DEVOTION Rift Overview
  10. Endless Dungeon - Bunker Hero Reveal Trailer
  11. The Knight Witch | Announcement Trailer
  12. Halo Infinite Season 2 Opening Cinematic Teaser

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Deep Rock Galactic - Season 02 Narrated Overview Trailer

  • Nishanka Boltshark X-80: This crossbow can be equipped by the scout class and fires a wide range of elemental or heavy-duty bolts such as acid, fire, and triple bolts.
  • Shard Diffractor: For the group's engineer class, the Shard Diffractor fires a beam of powerful energy turning that which lies ahead of it into pulverized dust.
  • Armskore Coil Gun: The gunner class gets this new coil gun, which is strong enough to punch through rock.
  • Colette Wave Cooker: For the dwarven driller of your squad, this new gun acts like a projectile microwave, cooking targets from the inside out. We assume that, for once, the middle won't be left frozen still.

Collectively, these new guns seem aimed to give each class a taste of other classes without going so far as being considered multi-classing. You can equip the gun right for you in the equipment menu from the game's main hub.

Your loadouts just got more dynamic in DRG Season 2.
Your loadouts just got more dynamic in DRG Season 2.

Season 2 Performance Pass

A new season means a new Performance Pass, and another 100 tiers of free currency, cosmetics, and minerals with which you can unlock upgrades and even more cosmetics. This season's Performance Pass highlights once more the game's penchant for humor, with some truly absurd beard styles available. In addition to those, a few future favorites are up for grabs too, such as the Jason Voorhees-style hockey mask or a cyberpunk-ish eyewear.

In addition to the Performance Pass, some cosmetics can now be bought with phazyonite, one of the elements you'll earn on your adventures and in the game's cosmetic mastery system. Ghost Ship Games said it made this switch in order to allow players to buy cosmetics without sacrificing beer, upgrades, and promotions, which previously used some of the same minerals as cosmetic rewards. If it sounds like the team is planting seeds to eventually sell phazyonite, it rather emphatically refuted the idea. "We have no plans for monetizing this in any way," said Ghost Ship Games in a press release.

Any rewards you were unable to claim in the game's debut season can be found in Cargo Crates, Lost Packs, Cosmetic Cores, and The Shop. You can check out all 100 tiers of the new Season 2 Performance Pass rewards in the image gallery below. But first, here's a look at the Season 2 cosmetic unlock tree:

Dozens of new cosmetics can be earned in Season 2.
Dozens of new cosmetics can be earned in Season 2.
Gallery
Gallery image 1 Gallery image 2 Gallery image 3 Gallery image 4 Gallery image 5 Gallery image 6 Gallery image 7 Gallery image 8 Gallery image 9 Gallery image 10

New missions, enemies, and boss battle

A new type of seasonal event, or mission type, comes to DRG in Season 2. The "Rival Signal" event tasks you with going into the mines and shutting down communication relays being set up by the unnamed "Rivals" who seem to be plotting things in the background of the first two seasons of the game. This involves halting the central router, hacking antenna nodes, and stealing the data before the system self-destructs to keep the secrets intact. As always, it will require close collaboration from all dwarves to get back to base with all beards still in the proper places.

A new type of enemy swarm also debuts in Season 2 as Rival robots can now be found drilling through the tunnels just as you and your team would. If these smaller, more numerous robots don't pose much of an issue, the new Rival Nemesis boss may. This squid-like robot may come upon your dig site and challenge you for your loot in some of the game's procedurally-generated levels.

Mark Delaney on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Deep Rock Galactic
Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)