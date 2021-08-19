Call of Duty: Vanguard Pre Orders Madden 22 Review Roundup 120Hz on PS5 Splitgate Release Delayed Destiny 2 New Mission Series X Restock Tracker
Deathloop's PvP Mode Will Offer Rare Loot For Those Who Can Fend Off Invaders

While those playing as Cole might want to avoid Julianna, defeating her comes with its own rewards.

By on

Comments

Fans have known for a while that Arkane's upcoming PlayStation 5 timed console exclusive Deathloop would include a PvP mode, but what exactly that all would entail has been kept under wraps. Thanks to a new QuakeCon panel, new details on how PvP will work in the time loop focused shooter have been revealed, including the fact that there will be rare loot in store for players who manage to defeat an invader.

Players looking to go on the hunt will take on the role of Julianna, who can choose to invade a random player or a friend currently playing Deathloop. Julianna can choose her weapons and powers from a hub area before going hunting in search of the game's main character, Colt.

While Julianna can be deadly, she does have one disadvantage as an invading player-- the inability to respawn. While Juliana will only get one chance at taking out her target, those playing as Cole will be able to come back to life a limited number of times using his reprise ability. This lets Cole play a little more aggressively than his female assassin counterpart, with Arkane saying Juliana may want to employ traps and other tools to stay out of harm's way.

Those playing as Cole don't have to engage with Julianna, and can instead look to run away or hide should they wish. But Arkane is making it so defeating an invader could be worth a player's time, thanks to the loot she will drop when killed. Arkane says defeating Juliana will score players rewards ranging from high quality weapons to power upgrades, trinkets that work as character perks, and the game's primary resource, Residium.

Why, exactly, does Juliana as a character seem so determined to kill Cole as many times as possible? As Julianna and Cole are the only two people who can remember their previous loops before they are reset, she's looking to get Cole to challenge her at "her level."

Deathloop will release on PlayStation 5 and PC September 14. Players who preorder the game will score a trinket, character skin, and weapon as a bonus, with PlayStation Plus subscribers saving 10%.

Deathloop
PlayStation 5
PC
