Deathloop's PC Specs Revealed: 4K And 60FPS Will Need A 3080 GPU

Ahead of Deathloop's launch next week, developer Arkane Studios has revealed the PC requirements for the game. While the minimum specs are fairly reasonable, you'll need to have a pretty beefy PC to run the game at Ultra settings with 4K resolution and 60 frames per second.

To run the game at all, Arkane states that you'll need at least an Nvidia GTX 1060 or AMD Radeon RX 580 GPU, 12 GB of RAM, and an i5-8400 or Ryzen 5 1600 processor. But if you want all the bells and whistles, Deathloop needs an Nvidia RTX 3080 or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT GPU, 16 GB of RAM, and an i9-10900K or Ryzen 7 3800 XT.

At its highest settings, Deathloop will render at 4K resolution and 60fps; there's no info yet on whether you'll be able to uncap framerates. The game will support ultrawide monitors, as well. Users with less powerful PCs can take advantage of Deathloop's support for FidelityFX Super Resolution, which is AMD's intelligent upscaling technology.

Deathloop launches on September 14 for PS5 and PC (despite Arkane now being owned by Microsoft). Be sure to check out our preorder guide to the various versions of the game and read up on when Deathloop will go live. If you're curious what Deathloop actually is, you can read our preview of the time loop-based stealth action game here.

Minimum PC Specs

1080P / 30FPS with low settings

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory : 12 GB

Graphics : Nvidia GTX 1060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (HDD)

Recommended PC Specs

1080P / 60FPS with high settings

OS : 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

Memory : 16 GB

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 2060 (6GB) or AMD Radeon RX 5700 (8GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

Ultra PC Specs

4K / 60FPS with ultra settings

OS: 64 bit Windows 10 version 1909 or higher

Processor : Intel Core i9-10900K @ 3.70GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT

Memory : 16 GB system RAM

Graphics : Nvidia RTX 3080 (10GB) or AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (16GB)

DirectX : Version 12

Storage : 30 GB available space (SSD)

PC Settings

Visuals

Field of View (60 to 110 degrees)

Ultrawide support

AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution support

Texture Details

Model Details

Shadow Details

Water Details

Terrain Details

Decal Details

Ambient Occlusion

Sun Shadows

Post-Process Anti-Aliasing

TWAA Sharpness

Sharpness Post Process

Camera Motion Blur

Bloom (yes/no)

Depth of Field (yes/no)

Lens Flare (yes/no)

Light Shafts (yes/no)

Gameplay

Headbob (0 to 100)

Language and Subtitles