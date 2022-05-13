Deathloop's Latest Update Adds A Photo Mode And More Accessibility Options

Finally, a new way to shoot people in Deathloop.

If you've been in awe of Deathloop's funky design since the game launched last year, then the latest major update is worth grabbing as it adds a photo mode to the game. Game Update 3 also introduces added accessibility options and unique PS5 avatars, all for free.

For the new photo mode, you'll be able to snap some pictures while using wide variety of filters, stickers, poses and other customization options. This is only available in single-player and is accessible through the pause menu. You can also swap between Colt and Julianna in this mode, change out your outfits and weapons (including the specific weapon variation and skin), and access over a dozen poses.

You can also create a shortcut on PS5--PC users can access it by pressing "P" by default--using the following steps outlined by developer Arkane:

  • Options > Controls > 'Controller' tab > Photo Mode Quick Access > Yes
  • Once in-game, double tap the “Create” button (button to the left of the touchpad) on your DualSense to open Photo Mode

For the new accessibility features, Arkane says that there are over 30 improvements and added options, that range from menu navigation improvements and interface options to a host of new gameplay options. The update also adds a dedicated Accessibility category, which can be found in the options menu. Some of the options include increasing or decreasing combat difficulty, adjusting the number of Reprises and slowing game speed. There's also new HUD and subtitle options, such as customizing the size, opacity and color of various text and graphical elements, and easier menu navigation to make accessing all these features more approachable.

For those of you wanting to grab some new PS5 avatars, there'll be nine to choose from, including characters such as Colt and Julianna. To see how you can redeem this freebie, you can head to the Deathloop site for instructions.

Deathloop's combination of open-ended action and roguelite elements made it GameSpot's game of the year, no small feat considering the number of quality titles available in 2021.

"Perhaps the most laudable part of Deathloop is how it takes so many seemingly disparate things and creates harmony between them," Tamoor Hussain wrote in GameSpot's Deathloop review. "Gameplay systems that feel isolated become pieces of a bigger puzzle, and when you see how they seamlessly connect together, you realize how special an achievement it really is."

