Deathloop Will Let You Take All The Time You Need For The Perfect Run

Although you will be playing loops over and over again, Deathloop will never pressure you into playing fast and loose.

Deathloop, the latest IP from the developers of Dishonored and Prey, might be a game about planning the perfect string of assassinations, but you'll never be pressured to do them within a time limit.

Deathloop is described by creative director Dinga Bakaba as a murder puzzle, one where you have a single day to figure out how to assassinate eight targets and break the time loop you find yourself trapped in. With so many ways to take them out, distinct districts to investigate, and a rival assassin to evade, Deathloop with give you the freedom to plan without the stress of countdown.

"So this may be a game about time, but you're not on a timer," Babaka explains. "You can figure things out at your own pace and in any order you want to piece together the perfect loop to freedom."

Bakaba also hints at other features to Deathloop that Arkane hasn't detailed yet, including some of the supernatural powers you'll be able to retain between runs and the otherworldly gun augmentations that will play into your planned hits. There are also shots in the footage above suggesting that districts can appear different at different times during each loop, which can play into how you figure out the optimal route.

Deathloop is launching on May 21 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Although Microsoft is in the process of acquiring Arkane through the purchase of Bethesda, there are currently no plans for the game to come to Xbox Series X|S.

