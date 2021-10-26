The 10/10 Deathloop Will Be On Sale For A Ridiculous Price Starting Tomorrow

Deathloop is one of the best games of the year. It earned a rare 10/10 in our Deathloop review and is most definitely a must-play title on PS5 and PC. Though it just launched last month, those who have held out on picking it up are about to be rewarded. Deathloop for PS5 will be on sale for only $40 at GameStop starting tomorrow, October 27. While we've seen Deathloop discounted to $50 before, this will be its best price yet. Also, we highly doubt it will be available for less during Black Friday, so it's a great opportunity to grab it as a gift, too.

We wouldn't be surprised to see other retailers (hello, Amazon) match GameStop's deal when it goes live tomorrow. GameStop offers free shipping on orders above $35, so you're in the clear on that front even with the discount.

In Deathloop, you play as Colt, a man who finds himself stuck in a time loop on the dangerous island of Blackreef. Colt and his rival assassins are aware of the time loop, and the only the way for him to break the loop is to hunt down and kill all of his targets. With each run through the loop, you learn new things about Blackreef's world and the people who inhabit it. With the great first-person gameplay that we've come to expect from developer Arkane Studios and a killer story, Deathloop is a top-notch shooter that has very few flaws.

"Perhaps the most laudable part of Deathloop is how it takes so many seemingly disparate things and creates harmony between them," GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain wrote in his review. "Gameplay systems that feel isolated become pieces of a bigger puzzle, and when you see how they seamlessly connect together, you realize how special an achievement it really is. Similarly, on paper, the different aesthetics should be like oil and water, but they come together effortlessly to be part of a greater whole, and, for me, that's what Deathloop is really about."