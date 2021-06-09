Deathloop - What We Want To See At E3 2021

Given that it releases later this year, there's a chance that we'll see Deathloop at E3 2021. The game exists in a bit of an odd place--it's a PS5 console exclusive, but PlayStation won't be at E3 this year. So if the game is at E3, it will likely show up during a show like Summer Game Fest (it could potentially be at the Xbox & Bethesda showcase but that seems unlikely).

Below, we go over everything that we know about Deathloop already, as well as what we hope to see for the game at E3 2021. If Deathloop shows up at E3, what do you hope to see? Leave your responses in the comments below.

What We Know So Far

Deathloop is scheduled to launch for PS5 and PC on September 14. The game sees you play as Colt, a man stuck on an island caught in a time loop. You can only escape the loop by killing eight targets scattered throughout the island, using information you uncover to kill more efficiently with each subsequent loop.

There's another wrinkle to account for as well: Assassin Julianna is trying to kill you in order to prevent you from breaking the loop. Julianna is normally another player-controlled character within your world, though you can play offline too; in which case, Julianna will be a computer-controlled adversary.

Deathloop is the latest title from Arkane Studios, the developer behind the Dishonored series and 2017's Prey. Similar to those games, Deathloop is played in first person, utilizing combat mechanics that incorporate a mixture of first-person shooting and supernatural powers. Additionally, Deathloop will feature world-building via environmental storytelling.

What's Confirmed For E3 2021

As of right now? Nothing. We hope to see more of Deathloop at E3 2021, but it very well may not make an appearance.

As mentioned before, PlayStation won't be at E3 this year. Deathloop's publisher, Bethesda, will be, but we don't foresee a PS5 console exclusive like Deathloop being included in the Xbox & Bethesda E3 presentation. Not impossible of course, but it would be a bit strange for Xbox to advertise a game coming to its competitor's hardware (unless the plan is that Deathloop will eventually release on Xbox Series X|S after some form of limited console exclusivity on PS5). It makes more sense to see the game appear on a stream like Summer Game Fest.

What We Hope To See At E3 2021

We've actually seen quite a bit of Deathloop so far, but almost all of the gameplay that we've seen has been from Colt's perspective. We'd love for Arkane Studios to finally show us what it's like to play as Julianna. What powers does she have? How can she get the drop on Colt? Does she play differently depending on how far the Colt player is in their loop? If Deathloop gets a new trailer at E3, show us Julianna gameplay.