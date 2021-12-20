Deathloop Trinkets Guide: Full List And Which Are Best

In Deathloop, choosing the right Visionary Slab is only the beginning of building the best Colt to suit your play style. Supplementing the front-and-center Slab powers are Trinkets, which come in different rarities and provide special abilities, such as making hacking faster, giving Colt's melee attack more power, or even giving him the classic video game ability of double-jumping. Here's a list of all Trinkets in Deathloop, as well as our recommendations as to which ones are the best.

Deathloop Trinkets explained

There are two types of Trinkets in Deathloop: weapon Trinkets and character Trinkets. Weapon Trinkets are slotted into your equipped weapons, and each weapon can hold up to three Trinkets at a time. Character Trinkets are applied to Colt directly, and he can equip with any four in each and every level. You can swap these between levels as you wish, so you won't be stuck with any permanent choices, so you'll want to pick Trinkets that make sense for your mission ahead or your preferred play style.

Trinkets come in three rarities, with their corresponding powers growing stronger with rarer versions of each one. The rarities are:

Crude (grey)

Sleek (blue)

Exemplar (purple)

By the end of the game you should be able to load into any level with only Exemplar-level Trinkets, so be sure you're swapping out the old stuff in favor of more powerful new ones. As you progress through the story, later loops seem to automatically be filled out with higher quality Trinkets, so you'll just want to be sure you're sacrificing (salvaging) unnecessary Trinkets to get yourself some more Residuum.

You should be swapping out lower-tier Trinkets for better ones often.

Deathloop Trinkets - full list

Now that you understand what Trinkets are, here's what each one does. Remember that the powers imbued in each Trinket will get stronger with a better version of the Trinket, and that you can't stack multiples of the same Trinket no matter their rarities, so you'll need to keep things varied.

Character Trinkets

Backstabber: Deal increased damage when attacking from behind

Bloodthirsty Brawler: Recover health when dealing melee damage

Cat Fall: Take reduced fall damage

Comeback Kid: Regenerate more health

Creeping Death: Make less sound while moving

Deep Pockets: Carry more ammo

Double Trouble: Reduced shot spread when dual-wielding

Explosive Healing: Your mines and grenades heal instead of harm

Extended signal: Hack devices at a greater signal

Fast Hands: Faster reloading when dual-wielding

Glass Cannon: Deal more damage, but take more damage too

Golden Harvest: Collect more Residuum from all sources

Gunslinger: Recoil is reduced when dual-wielding

Hard Headed: Take less headshot damage

Juiced Up: Increases maximum Power

Last Stand: Deal more damage when low on health

Master Hacker: Hackamajig works faster

Mechanical Affinity: Buffs friendly turrets and Nullifiers

Mine Own: Makes mines hackable

Never Say Die: Increases maximum health

Party Time: Take less damage in crowded areas

Personal Touch: Barehanded assassinations are quicker

Pistolero: Increases damage when dual-wielding

Plasma Power: When Power runs out, Slabs draw from your health

Poisoned Chalice: Drains health (no upside, don't use)

Remote Overload: Hackamajig can detonate devices

Renewable: Regenerates Power faster

Scavenger's Luck: Loot more ammo from all sources

Silver Lining: Scavenge some ammo that hits you

Slick Slide: Slide farther

Slow Fuse: Enemy explosive are slower to detonate

Splashdown: Creates a concussive blast when you drop from a height

Spring Heeled: Double-jump

Sprinter: Move faster

Stab N Grab: Melee kills scavenge ammo

Steel Lung: Gas damage does less damage (grey) / no damage (blue) / heals you (purple)

Stone Wall: Take less damage, but do less damage

Swift Shadow: Move faster when crouched

Swift Stitch: Regenerate health faster

Tracker: Charges mark enemies within a radius rather than deal damage

Turtle Shell: Take reduced damage

Unstoppable Force: Run into an enemy to knock them down

Vampire: Leeches health from enemies you hurt

Weapon Trinkets

Big Box: Fit more bullets into your magazine

Crack Shot: Faster ADS

Hailfire: Increases fire rate

Hipster: Improves hipfire accuracy

Lightning Strike: Improves effective range

Mind Leech: Hitting enemies damages health and Power

Mobile Marksman: Move faster when aiming

Perforator: Bullets punch holes through enemies and damage those behind them

Quick Draw: Equip and switch weapons faster

Shock Absorber: Reduces recoil

Speedloader: Improves reload speed

Straight Shooter: Improves accuracy when aiming

Stopping Power: Damaging an enemy slows their health regen

Sure Shot: Improves long-distance accuracy

This is my Fourpounder. There are many like it, but this one is mine.

Deathloop: best trinkets

Naturally, the "best" Trinkets will come down to character builds, but we can certainly suggest some over others more generally too. For example, if you want to receive less damage, you're better off swapping Stone Wall out for Turtle Shell. It's likely you'll find Stone Wall first, so you'll need to accept its caveat of also weakening your damage dealt, but if you're intent on buffing Colt's health on a long-term basis, Turtle Shell does that without the asterisk.

There are also several Trinkets built around very specific builds. You could load into a loop with all of your Trinkets focused on dual-wielding (Double Trouble, Fast Hands, Gunslinger, Pistolero) and play Deathloop like a cowboy. Or, if you're like me and you prefer to keep your hands clean you could enhance hacking across the board with stuff like Extended Signal, Master Hacker, Mine Own, and Remote Overload.

One thing to keep in mind is that your Trinkets can be used to either make up for things unaddressed by your Slabs, or they could enhance them even further. For example, I played most of the game using Spring Heeled (double-jumping) and Shift, which gave me the greatest reach possible in the game, and which basically meant if it was at all accessible in Deathloop, I could be sure I was able to reach it myself.

I also strongly recommend Juiced Up, which increases maximum Power, if you're using a stealth build. To have those extra few seconds to sneak in or out of an area (like when you're trying to disarm Fia's reactor on Fristad Rock), can be extremely important--literally life-saving.

The important thing to understand is that your Colt should make sense to you. If you're dying a lot, buff his health. If you're cleanly killing Visionaries and no one else, you probably don't need the health-buffing Trinkets. Play it your way and create a Colt that fits your mold. If you do that, you'll be well on your way to killing all seven Visionaries in one day.