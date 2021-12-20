Deathloop Trinkets Guide: Full List And Which Are Best
These Deathloop upgrades will help you on your quest to break the loop.
In Deathloop, choosing the right Visionary Slab is only the beginning of building the best Colt to suit your play style. Supplementing the front-and-center Slab powers are Trinkets, which come in different rarities and provide special abilities, such as making hacking faster, giving Colt's melee attack more power, or even giving him the classic video game ability of double-jumping. Here's a list of all Trinkets in Deathloop, as well as our recommendations as to which ones are the best.
Deathloop Trinkets explained
There are two types of Trinkets in Deathloop: weapon Trinkets and character Trinkets. Weapon Trinkets are slotted into your equipped weapons, and each weapon can hold up to three Trinkets at a time. Character Trinkets are applied to Colt directly, and he can equip with any four in each and every level. You can swap these between levels as you wish, so you won't be stuck with any permanent choices, so you'll want to pick Trinkets that make sense for your mission ahead or your preferred play style.
Trinkets come in three rarities, with their corresponding powers growing stronger with rarer versions of each one. The rarities are:
- Crude (grey)
- Sleek (blue)
- Exemplar (purple)
By the end of the game you should be able to load into any level with only Exemplar-level Trinkets, so be sure you're swapping out the old stuff in favor of more powerful new ones. As you progress through the story, later loops seem to automatically be filled out with higher quality Trinkets, so you'll just want to be sure you're sacrificing (salvaging) unnecessary Trinkets to get yourself some more Residuum.
Deathloop Trinkets - full list
Now that you understand what Trinkets are, here's what each one does. Remember that the powers imbued in each Trinket will get stronger with a better version of the Trinket, and that you can't stack multiples of the same Trinket no matter their rarities, so you'll need to keep things varied.
Character Trinkets
- Backstabber: Deal increased damage when attacking from behind
- Bloodthirsty Brawler: Recover health when dealing melee damage
- Cat Fall: Take reduced fall damage
- Comeback Kid: Regenerate more health
- Creeping Death: Make less sound while moving
- Deep Pockets: Carry more ammo
- Double Trouble: Reduced shot spread when dual-wielding
- Explosive Healing: Your mines and grenades heal instead of harm
- Extended signal: Hack devices at a greater signal
- Fast Hands: Faster reloading when dual-wielding
- Glass Cannon: Deal more damage, but take more damage too
- Golden Harvest: Collect more Residuum from all sources
- Gunslinger: Recoil is reduced when dual-wielding
- Hard Headed: Take less headshot damage
- Juiced Up: Increases maximum Power
- Last Stand: Deal more damage when low on health
- Master Hacker: Hackamajig works faster
- Mechanical Affinity: Buffs friendly turrets and Nullifiers
- Mine Own: Makes mines hackable
- Never Say Die: Increases maximum health
- Party Time: Take less damage in crowded areas
- Personal Touch: Barehanded assassinations are quicker
- Pistolero: Increases damage when dual-wielding
- Plasma Power: When Power runs out, Slabs draw from your health
- Poisoned Chalice: Drains health (no upside, don't use)
- Remote Overload: Hackamajig can detonate devices
- Renewable: Regenerates Power faster
- Scavenger's Luck: Loot more ammo from all sources
- Silver Lining: Scavenge some ammo that hits you
- Slick Slide: Slide farther
- Slow Fuse: Enemy explosive are slower to detonate
- Splashdown: Creates a concussive blast when you drop from a height
- Spring Heeled: Double-jump
- Sprinter: Move faster
- Stab N Grab: Melee kills scavenge ammo
- Steel Lung: Gas damage does less damage (grey) / no damage (blue) / heals you (purple)
- Stone Wall: Take less damage, but do less damage
- Swift Shadow: Move faster when crouched
- Swift Stitch: Regenerate health faster
- Tracker: Charges mark enemies within a radius rather than deal damage
- Turtle Shell: Take reduced damage
- Unstoppable Force: Run into an enemy to knock them down
- Vampire: Leeches health from enemies you hurt
Weapon Trinkets
- Big Box: Fit more bullets into your magazine
- Crack Shot: Faster ADS
- Hailfire: Increases fire rate
- Hipster: Improves hipfire accuracy
- Lightning Strike: Improves effective range
- Mind Leech: Hitting enemies damages health and Power
- Mobile Marksman: Move faster when aiming
- Perforator: Bullets punch holes through enemies and damage those behind them
- Quick Draw: Equip and switch weapons faster
- Shock Absorber: Reduces recoil
- Speedloader: Improves reload speed
- Straight Shooter: Improves accuracy when aiming
- Stopping Power: Damaging an enemy slows their health regen
- Sure Shot: Improves long-distance accuracy
Deathloop: best trinkets
Naturally, the "best" Trinkets will come down to character builds, but we can certainly suggest some over others more generally too. For example, if you want to receive less damage, you're better off swapping Stone Wall out for Turtle Shell. It's likely you'll find Stone Wall first, so you'll need to accept its caveat of also weakening your damage dealt, but if you're intent on buffing Colt's health on a long-term basis, Turtle Shell does that without the asterisk.
There are also several Trinkets built around very specific builds. You could load into a loop with all of your Trinkets focused on dual-wielding (Double Trouble, Fast Hands, Gunslinger, Pistolero) and play Deathloop like a cowboy. Or, if you're like me and you prefer to keep your hands clean you could enhance hacking across the board with stuff like Extended Signal, Master Hacker, Mine Own, and Remote Overload.
One thing to keep in mind is that your Trinkets can be used to either make up for things unaddressed by your Slabs, or they could enhance them even further. For example, I played most of the game using Spring Heeled (double-jumping) and Shift, which gave me the greatest reach possible in the game, and which basically meant if it was at all accessible in Deathloop, I could be sure I was able to reach it myself.
I also strongly recommend Juiced Up, which increases maximum Power, if you're using a stealth build. To have those extra few seconds to sneak in or out of an area (like when you're trying to disarm Fia's reactor on Fristad Rock), can be extremely important--literally life-saving.
The important thing to understand is that your Colt should make sense to you. If you're dying a lot, buff his health. If you're cleanly killing Visionaries and no one else, you probably don't need the health-buffing Trinkets. Play it your way and create a Colt that fits your mold. If you do that, you'll be well on your way to killing all seven Visionaries in one day.
