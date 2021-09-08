Deathloop Release Date, Pre-Load, And Launch Times

One of the biggest upcoming games, Deathloop, is out on September 14, but you won't have to wait too long to have the latest title from Arkane Studios installed and ready for launch. Pre-loading is for the PS5 version of Deathloop will start 48 hours before it launches in your region, while PC players can start downloading the game globally on September 12 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

In the US, that works out to 9 PM PT on September 12 and 12 AM ET on September 13. You can see a full breakdown below of the unlock times

Deathloop Pre-Load Times

PS5

US - 9 PM PT on September 12 and 12 AM ET on September 12

PC

US - 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST on September 12

Deathloop Global Unlock Times

PS5

US - Deathloop unlocks at 9 PM PT / 12 AM ET on September 14

Global - Deathloop unlocks at 12 AM in your time zone on September 14

PC

US - Deathloop unlocks at 9:01 PM PT / 12:01 AM ET on September 14

Australia, New Zealand, and Asia - Deathloop unlocks at 12:01 AM JST on September 13

Europe - Deathloop unlocks at 12:01 AM BST on September 14

Deathloop's console exclusivity deals lasts for one year on PS5, but it looks like the game will make interesting use of that platform's DualSense controller to provide a more immersive experience. To see what you'll need to get Deathloop running at its graphical best on PC, you can check out our PC requirements post.

For more on the game, check out our Deathloop preorder guide and everything we know, as well as our final Deathloop preview in which Tamoor Hussain and Lucy James compare notes on attempting to break the time loop that protagonist Colt finds himself trapped in.