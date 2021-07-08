Deathloop Preorders Are Live For PS5 And PC: PS Plus Subscribers Get A Discount

Arkane Studios fans don't have to wait long to get their hands on the studio's next game. Deathloop, a first-person shooter where you're stuck in a time loop on a dangerous island, releases September 14 for PlayStation 5 and PC. Although Bethesda is now under the Xbox umbrella, Deathloop was already a PS5 console exclusive before the acquisition happened. This may be the last Bethesda game that releases for a PlayStation for quite some time. Multiple editions of Deathloop are available to preorder now, and you can even get a discount if you're a PlayStation Plus subscriber.

Deathloop preorder bonuses

All Deathloop preorders for PS5 come with the Royal Protector Machete, the Storm Rider character skin, and a trinket (buff). PC preorders get the skin and trinket, but the weapon is exclusive to PS5 users.

In Deathloop, you play as an assassin named Colt who wakes up on Blackreef Island. Blackreef isn't exactly an island getaway for Colt, though. It used to be an army base dedicated to weird experiments, and now the residents hold a party that never ends. The island is stuck in a perpetual time loop, and some of the partygoers aren't exactly friendly. To escape the loop, Colt must hunt down and eliminate eight targets before the night ends. Each time you run through the loop, you'll learn new things that will help you next time. In this sense, Deathloop could be compared to Outer Wilds, but with a lot of violence.

In addition to over-the-top weapons like the aforementioned Eat the Rich Tribunal weapon, Colt will be able to use a variety of powers and gadgets to take out his targets. Deathloop also has parkour movement and gives players the freedom to approach situations stealthily, too.

Deathloop also has an interesting optional multiplayer component. Julianna, an agent who works to keep the time loop alive and hunt down Colt, is controlled by the CPU by default. However, other players can take control of Julianna and work against you. Deathloop lets you turn this feature off, though.

New Deathloop gameplay was shown off during PlayStation's latest State of Play event. You can check out Colt's attempt at taking out Aleksis "The Wolf" Dorsey below.