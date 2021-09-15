Deathloop PC Stuttering Issues Are Being Investigated As A Priority

Deathloop launched this week behind rave reviews, including a 10/10 here at GameSpot, but the game's release hasn't gone over entirely without issue. Some players on PC are reporting "stuttering issues," and the developer is on the case.

Posting on Reddit, a community manager for the game said addressing this issue is a main focus for the team right now. "We are aware of reports that some PC users are experiencing stuttering issues in Deathloop," the community manager said. "We're actively investigating the issue right now as a priority, and will update you with more specific information as soon as possible."

Deathloop's aggregate review score on Steam is labeled as "mixed," due in part to various issues players are reporting. Beyond stuttering, players are reporting crashes and slowdowns, with some putting the blame on the game's anti-piracy software.

Deathloop is the newest game from Arkane, the studio perhaps best known for its work on the Dishonored series that is now owned by Microsoft. The game is exclusive on console to PlayStation 5 due to a previous deal between Bethesda and Sony, and Deathloop won't come to Xbox until September 2022 at the soonest. It is a very weird situation.

GameSpot's Deathloop review scored the game a 10/10, becoming just the 20th game in GameSpot's history to be awarded a 10.

"Perhaps the most laudable part of Deathloop is how it takes so many seemingly disparate things and creates harmony between them," reviewer Tamoor Hussain said. "Gameplay systems that feel isolated become pieces of a bigger puzzle, and when you see how they seamlessly connect together, you realize how special an achievement it really is."

For more, check out GameSpot's extended coverage of Deathloop, including our Deathloop beginner's guide that covers 10 essential tips you need to know.