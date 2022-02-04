The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Deathloop Is Only $30 This Weekend
Both PC and PS5 versions of Deathloop are included in the savings.
Deathloop has seen a few discounts since arriving last year, but Best Buy is currently offering one of the best prices yet. Right now, you can grab Deathloop for PS5 or PC for just $30. The deal ends on Sunday, but it's certainly possible Best Buy will sell out before then. If your local Best Buy store has the game in stock, you can order online for free in-store pickup. Otherwise, you'll have to pay $4 shipping unless you spend at least $35 on your order.
If you're yet to jump into the stylized world of Blackreef, now is the perfect time to do so. Our Deathloop review found it to be one of the most innovative games of 2021--and it ended up walking away with our 2021 Game of the Year award.
"It can't be understated just how impressive it is that Arkane has created a game inspired by multiple 'hardcore' genres like the immersive sim and roguelite, and delivered it in a way that feels approachable to anyone," GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain wrote. "And it's even more impressive that it has done this while enshrining its own identity as a game developer. Everything that the studio's previous games are beloved for can be found in Deathloop, and each piece is executed upon exceptionally well."
Horizon Forbidden West - Challenges of the Forbidden West Ghostwire: Tokyo Video Preview Dying Light 2: Stay Human Ultimate Beginner’s Guide Dying Light 2: Stay Human First 20 Minutes Next Switch - Might Be A While | GameSpot News Ghostwire Tokyo - Deep Dive Showcase Ghostwire Tokyo - Deep Dive And Dev Interview Trailer Meet Mad Maggie | Apex Legends Character Trailer Lost Ark: Founder's Pack Overview Trailer Pokémon Legends: Arceus - "It’s Pokémon, But Not As You Know It!" Trailer Sifu: At The Cost of Time -- A Live Action Adaptation EDGE OF ETERNITY - Gameplay Showcase
Please enter your date of birth to view this video
By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Best Nintendo Switch Deals In January 2022
- Xbox Games With Gold For January 2022 Announced
- PS Plus Games For January 2022 Live Now, Including Persona 5 Strikers And More
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (2)
- Series X Restock Tracker
- This Week's Free Game At Epic Is Live Now
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation