Deathloop Is Only $30 This Weekend

Deathloop has seen a few discounts since arriving last year, but Best Buy is currently offering one of the best prices yet. Right now, you can grab Deathloop for PS5 or PC for just $30. The deal ends on Sunday, but it's certainly possible Best Buy will sell out before then. If your local Best Buy store has the game in stock, you can order online for free in-store pickup. Otherwise, you'll have to pay $4 shipping unless you spend at least $35 on your order.

If you're yet to jump into the stylized world of Blackreef, now is the perfect time to do so. Our Deathloop review found it to be one of the most innovative games of 2021--and it ended up walking away with our 2021 Game of the Year award.

"It can't be understated just how impressive it is that Arkane has created a game inspired by multiple 'hardcore' genres like the immersive sim and roguelite, and delivered it in a way that feels approachable to anyone," GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain wrote. "And it's even more impressive that it has done this while enshrining its own identity as a game developer. Everything that the studio's previous games are beloved for can be found in Deathloop, and each piece is executed upon exceptionally well."