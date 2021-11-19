The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Deathloop Is More Than 50% Off For Black Friday
Grab one of the hottest games of 2021 for only $25 at GameStop.
One of the best PS5 games of the year is on sale for a wicked good price at multiple retailers. Deathloop, which normally goes for 60 bucks, is only $25 at GameStop as part of the retailer's Black Friday sale. Walmart will have Deathloop for $25 starting Monday. Meanwhile, if those sell out or if you're looking for free shipping with Prime, Amazon has Deathloop for $30. Best Buy also has Deathloop for $30. In short, you have a lot of options here.
Released back in September, Deathloop has you step into the boots of Colt, an amnesiac troublemaker trapped on an island locked in a time loop. The same 24 hours are repeated every day, and unless Colt wants to spend the rest of eternity living the same day over and over again, he'll have to break the temporal lock by assassinating several Visionaries who maintain the repeating cycle of time.
The only problem? A rival assassin by the name of Julia is hunting Colt, and every time he dies he has to restart his journey from the very beginning. Deathloop has been on sale a few times since launch, but Walmart's deal is the best we've seen so far, and likely will see for quite a while, given how new this game still is.
"Perhaps the most laudable part of Deathloop is how it takes so many seemingly disparate things and creates harmony between them," GameSpot managing editor Tamoor Hussain wrote in his 10/10 Deathloop review. "Gameplay systems that feel isolated become pieces of a bigger puzzle, and when you see how they seamlessly connect together, you realize how special an achievement it really is. Similarly, on paper, the different aesthetics should be like oil and water, but they come together effortlessly to be part of a greater whole, and, for me, that's what Deathloop is really about."
