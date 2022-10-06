Deathloop Is Free For Humble Bundle Subscribers This Month
Plus, get seven more games and new additions to the Humble Choice library.
This month, Humble Choice subscribers can download Deathloop for free, along with seven other games. Humble Choice is a $12/month subscription service from Humble that offers free monthly games that are yours to download and keep even after you cancel your subscription, plus access to a rotating library of titles you can play as long as you’re a member, and occasional discount coupons for purchases through Humble’s online store.
Free games are always a great perk, but Deathloop is an especially exciting freebie. This critically-lauded FPS casts players as Colt, an assassin hunting down eight targets living on Blackreef Isle: a stand retro-futurist compound stuck in a never-ending time loop. Developed by Arkane, Deathloop incorporates immersive sim elements similar to the studio’s other first-person shooters like Prey and Dishonored, as well as roguelite structure, and a unique multiplayer system where players can infiltrate each others’ game worlds as Colt’s rival, Juliana. Check our Deathloop review for more information.
The seven other free Humble Choice games this month include Monster Train First Class, The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope, Disciples: Liberation, and more, all of which are yours to keep forever. You can check the full lineup listed below.
Separate from these eight free games, it’s also worth mentioning that the anticipated indie survival horror game Signalis is joining the Humble Choice library on its launch day, October 27 for active subscribers.
Humble Choice October 2022
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- Deathloop
- Disciples: Liberation
- Epic Chef
- Golf Gang
- Maid of Sker
- Monster Train First Class (Collector's Edition)
- Railroad Corporation
