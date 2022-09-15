Deathloop Is Coming To Xbox Series X On September 20 With Several Upgrades

After a year of being a PS5 console-exclusive, Deathloop is officially headed to Xbox Series X|S this month. Microsoft announced at the Tokyo Game Show that the critically acclaimed game will arrive on its current-gen system on September 20 and will feature a number of upgrades, tweaks, and a new extended ending.

These extras will also be added to the PS5 and PC versions of the game, but Xbox fans can grab a pre-load right now for Deathloop. The Golden Loop update will add new enemies, a new weapon to experiment with, and cross-platform matchmaking for PvP.

While Deathloop won multiple game of the year awards in 2021--and a rare 10/10 score in GameSpot's Deathloop review--its sudden ending was seen as one of the few flaws in its otherwise excellent design. The extended conclusion will aim to rectify that fault when the game receives its Golden Loop update.

PlayStation fans who haven't had a chance to try out Arkane's excellent time-traveling first-person shooter won't be left out either, as Deathloop will be coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers on September 20.

In addition to that, Microsoft also announced a few other titles that will be headed to Game Pass. Fighting game fans can look forward to Guilty Gear Strive and Blazblue Cross Tag Battle--two excellent anime brawlers designed by Arc System Works--in Spring 2023, as well as Assassin's Creed Odyssey, Ni No Kuni Remastered, and Danganronpa V3 from today on PC and console.