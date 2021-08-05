Deathloop Goes Gold, Gets Stylish Poster Image To Celebrate

Deathloop, the time-bending action game from Dishonored studio Arkane, has crossed a major development milestone. The game has "gone gold," which means Arkane has completed development to the point where it can be pressed onto discs.

Dishonored is slated to release on September 14, so its release is still sometime off. In addition to Deathloop, Arkane has a team working on a second project, Redfall, an Xbox-exclusive shooter coming in 2022.

DEATHLOOP has gone gold! Get ready to break the timeloop on September 14! pic.twitter.com/tMpbsQtT29 — DEATHLOOP (@deathloop) August 5, 2021

Deathloop is unique in that it was announced before Microsoft acquired ZeniMax and assumed ownership of Bethesda's various studios, including Arkane. As such, the previously agreed-upon deal between Bethesda and Sony to launch Deathloop as an exclusive on PlayStation 5 remains in place. The game is also coming to PC at launch, and an Xbox version could be released as soon as September 14, 2022 following the game's one-year exclusivity deal on PS5.

Deathloop was originally expected to launch in May but Bethesda pushed it to September out of a desire to hit the studio's quality goals without negatively impacting the health of its employees.

"We'll be using this extra time to accomplish our goal: create a fun, stylish, and mind-bending player experience," the studio said about the delay.

Deathloop takes place on a resort island where rich patrons use a constant timeloop to indulge their whims without consequences--including killing you, the player character. To escape and break out of the loop you'll need to methodically take out the shadowy organization running the operation, but all the while you're engaged in a deadly cat-and-mouse game with an island enforcer.

Check out the gameplay trailer above to see Deathloop in action.