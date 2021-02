Sony showed off a new trailer for the PS5-exclusive shooter Deathloop during its State of Play, and it was nothing if not stylish. The new trailer interspersed combat footage with a Bond-like animation sequence set to a smoky ballad.

And fitting with the Bond vibes, we saw some impressive tech gadgets at play too. You can cloak to look like someone else, turn invisible near enemies, or use phase out similar to Dishonored's Blink ability.

Deathloop is coming to PS5 and PC on May 21.