Deathloop's First Update Fixes Some Big Issues On PS5 And PC

Deathloop players can look forward to improved stability and some new features starting today.

While Deathloop was released to some extremely positive reviews, including GameSpot's, the game itself has had some issues. Players on both PS5 and PC have experienced crashes, strange reactions from NPCs, and a boatload of other problems while exploring Deathloop's island. A majority of those should be gone now though, thanks to the game's first major patch.

The patch, officially titled Game Update 1, will be a 5GB download for PS5 users and an 11GB download for PC users. On the console end, players can look forward to an HDR calibrator for the game, so they're no longer stunned by their screen late at night when the sun comes out in-game.

PC players on the other hand have a lot of new features coming with this patch. Along with fixes for Deathloop's NPCs, anyone who has one of Nvidia's beefier graphics cards can now turn on Nvidia DLSS for a smoother 4K experience. Likewise, support for audio coming from Sony's DualSense controller has also been added.

A full list of Deathloop's improvements from today's update can be found below.

Deathloop Game Update 1 patch notes

PlayStation 5

  • Added HDR calibration screen to UI options
  • Improved performance and stability when ray tracing is turned on
  • Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
  • Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
  • Improved the content of PS5 Activities & Game Help systems
  • Improved vibrations on DualSense controller
  • Improved audio mix quality
  • Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks behavior for both Colt and Julianna players
  • Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” trophies
  • Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
  • Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
  • Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
  • Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
  • Julianna’s actions no longer directly unlock trophies for Colt
  • Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
  • Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

PC

  • Fixed issues that were causing dropped frames and hitches in camera movement
  • Added support for Nvidia DLSS
  • Added support for Sony DualSense controller audio
  • Added an indicator of poor connection quality in the upper right of the screen (resembles a speedometer with an exclamation point)
  • Improved performance and stability, especially with ray tracing
  • Improved NPC pathing and reactions to the player
  • Improved audio mix quality
  • Fixed laser mines, turrets and fireworks for both Colt and Julianna players
  • Fixed issue with mouse wheel. Using the mouse wheel to switch between weapons will now work properly and will not cause weapons to be dropped.
  • Fixed unlock issue with “Oops” and “Deathday Suit” achievements
  • Fixed issue that could cause Colt’s progression to be reset even if player chose ‘no’ on confirmation
  • Fixed crash issue when a player unlocks a feat using Havoc while playing as Julianna
  • Fixed Aleksis Dorsey reactions, making him easier to identify among his party guests
  • Fixed issue that was causing assassinations to glitch sometimes while playing as Julianna
  • Julianna’s actions will no longer directly unlock achievements for Colt
  • Julianna players will no longer hear radio conversations meant for only Colt
  • Fixed issue with leaning inconsistency (inputs will no longer be ignored sporadically)

