Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Origins Coming To PlayStation Plus Extra And Premium In September

Sony has revealed the next slate of games coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers on September 20, with Arkane's time-traveling first-person shooter Deathloop among the new additions.

Deathloop--GameSpot's 2021 Game Of The Year--will join both the Extra and Premium tiers this month, giving subscribers the opportunity to check out Blackreef for themselves. Joining Deathloop will be a pair of popular Ubisoft open worlds in Assassin's Creed Origins and Watch Dogs 2, along with the indie darling Chicory: A Colorful Tale from Finji.

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games and Game Catalog lineup for September has been revealed. Highlights include Need for Speed Heat, Toem, Deathloop and Assassin's Creed Origins.

Get a preview below and find out the full lineup here: https://t.co/7uTwN5R1xx pic.twitter.com/OWIVTmzuoZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) August 31, 2022

The full list of titles coming to the PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium tiers is below:

Alex Kidd In Miracle World DX

Assassin's Creed Origins

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

Deathloop

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Monster Energy Supercross: The Official Video Game 5

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

Rayman Legends

Scott Pilgrim VS The World

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Watch Dogs 2

Premium subscribers will also see a new set of classic titles on the service on September 20, which includes the entire Sly Cooper series and Syphon Filter 2, the lone PS1 game added this month. The full list of classic titles to be added is as follows:

Bentley's Hackpack (PS3)

Kingdom of Paradise (PSP)

Sly Cooper: Thieves In Time (PS3)

Syphon Filter 2 (PS1)

The Sly Collection (PS3)

Toy Story 3 (PSP)

Those subscribed to the Essential tier of PlayStation Plus have a full offering of new games coming as well, with Need For Speed: Heat, Granblue Fantasy Versus, and indie hit Toem announced as the September slate. The trio will replace August's lineup of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares, which Essential subscribers can still download until September 6.