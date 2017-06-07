Death Stranding Will Not Be At E3

New information on Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima's newest project, Death Stranding, has certainly been scarce, but it appears we'll have to wait even longer to learn more about the enigmatic title.

Kojima announced today via Twitter that Death Stranding will not be at this year's E3. Kojima says the reason for this is because his team is "fully focused on development." In typical Kojima fashion, he followed that message with another cryptic tweet, this time of a poster with the word "Bridges" beneath a spider web. While it may not help clarify any details about the game, Kojima says that is the "only new information [he's] able to provide at this time."

Death Stranding is Kojima's first project since the designer parted ways with Konami following the release of Metal Gear Solid V. The game was announced at last year's E3, though much of it remains shrouded in mystery. The title is described as an open-world action game and stars Walking Dead actor Norman Reedus as the protagonist (and features the likeness of actor Mads Mikkelsen and director Guillermo del Toro).

Death Stranding is in development for PS4. The game doesn't have a release window, though Kojima says it will arrive before 2019.