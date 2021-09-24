Death Stranding: How To Fix The Bike

Death Stranding: Director's Cut is a game that's all about walking, and you're going to spend a lot of time picking your paths from one location to another and trying to keep your balance. But you're probably thinking, "Hey, isn't Norman Reedus riding a motorbike at the beginning? When do I get one of those?"

Sam indeed has a small range of vehicles at his disposal throughout his journey. Here, we'll detail how to get your first bike in Death Stranding, or Reverse Trike--basically a futuristic motorcycle--and how to charge and repair the bike once you do find it. For more Death Stranding features, check out our in-depth beginner's guide and our gallery highlighting all the most significant celebrity cameos we've found so far. It's worth noting that this guide was originally written from information that we'd gathered from the PS4 version of Death Stranding, but the overall tips will still work in the PS5 edition.

How To Repair The Bike In Death Stranding

Getting your first Reverse Trike is relatively easy, as it can be found only a few hours into the main story. Once you reach the Distribution Center West of Capital Knot City, you'll find a rusted up Reverse Trike with a dead battery. You won't be able to do anything with it until after a few more main delivery missions. But once you make your way to the Wind Farm in Chapter 2, you unlock the generator as a craftable structure.

You're then tasked with making the long trek back to Capital Knot City. However, once you make it back to Distribution Center, place a generator next to the Reverse Trike to charge up its battery, which will repair the bike for you to use. Then you're pretty much good to go!

When riding your Reverse Trike, it's essential to keep an eye on its battery meter on the bottom left corner of the screen. The distribution centers and roads you encounter run on a power grid, and your bike won't drain its battery when driving on them. It's a good idea in the early game to keep a PCC on hand in the unfortunate situation you do run out of juice in the middle of nowhere and need a charge. Vehicles can also be charged at any generator laid down by other players. Or you can be a good Samaritan and leave a generator or two around to help other players.

Another important factor to consider when driving the Reverse Trike is how much cargo you're carrying when riding it. If you've got a lot loaded on your back and on its carrying compartments, then its top speed will be significantly reduced. It seems to make the biggest impact when you load too much cargo onto the bike itself. Regardless, be mindful of how you distribute your weight in order to guarantee it reaches top speed at all times.

If you hold back while driving the Reverse Trike, you can do a wheelie. A fancy trick at first, performing a wheelie can help you maneuver over rocks and rough terrain when you're stuck. The Reverse Trick is capable of driving through shallow water--although doing this will drain the battery faster. However, it does have its limits, and it's important to be cautious. The Reverse Trike is more fragile than you think, and driving off a medium-to-large ramp can lead to instant disaster. You can eventually fabricate your own Reverse Trike, but you don't get access to that until later in Chapter 3, so this first one is all you get. Play it safe when traveling and try not to get stuck on some rocks or break it, because then it's back to walking.

The Reverse Trike--or any of Death Stranding's vehicles for that matter--also produces a lot of noise, making it impossible to be stealthy around enemies. It's easy to speed past MULEs, but they can immobilize vehicles using their shock spears, forcing you to wait for it to come back online or run away on foot. When you're in BT territory, you might think you can evade them, too, but that's not going to work. BTs have particularly sensitive hearing, so the second the ground fills up with tar, your Reverse Trike will get stuck, and you'll need to abandon it. However, this doesn't mean you lose it forever; once BT presence dies down, your bike will be right where you left it, albeit a smidge damaged. In both cases, the best course of action is to hop out of your Reverse Trike before entering enemy territory or finding an alternate path around.

The Reverse Trike is a critical tool for getting around in Death Stranding early on and for lugging around precious cargo, but like everything else in the game, it requires caution. As long as you're not reckless and keep it well maintained, the Reverse Trike will make Sam's journey as Bridges' greatest delivery man a whole lot easier. But as soon as you unlock the ability to fabricate both Reverse Trikes and Trucks, feel free to fabricate as many as you'd like and drive as recklessly as you want.