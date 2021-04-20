Death Stranding Gets An Official Big And Blue PC Case

Online retailer Tsukumo, Fractal Design, and Kojima Productions have joined forces to produce an official Death Stranding PC case. Much like the game's broader philosophical themes, chances are that you simply won't get it as this case is exclusive to the Japanese retailer and priced at $248 with shipping included.

If you are prepared to shell out, the trailer below will show you what you can expect. This happens to be a PC case that is designed to evoke the look and feel of the cargo that Death Stranding's protagonist Sam Porter Bridges carried around hostile terrain, complete with a blue, red, and yellow color scheme.

On a technical level, the case can house up to a regular ATX motherboard, has two dedicated mounts for 3.5" and 2.5" hard drives, and its front interface has space for four USB ports.

Death Stranding arrived on PC back in July last year, where it did some solid business. Publisher 505 Games' parent organization Digital Bros shared the game's revenue figures earlier this month, and reported that for the year ending December 31, 2020, Death Stranding managed to earn more than $27 million. That impressive sum put it ahead of other major AAA games like Control and Ghostrunner for the year.

