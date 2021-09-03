Death Stranding Director's Cut Trailer Edited By Kojima Himself Arrives September 8

The Death Stranding director's cut final trailer, which was personally edited by Hideo Kojima himself, will be released on September 8, the designer has announced.

It will premiere that day at 12 AM PT / 3 AM ET / 8 AM BST through the official Kojima Productions YouTube channel. Kojima, who said he poured his soul into the trailer, asked people to "please watch it with a sound environment if possible."

The release date of DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT final trailer has been set. The handmade trailer (recorded in PS5 wide mode) will be released on Sept 8 at 8am/BST, 12am/PST on the official KJP YouTube channel. Please watch it with a sound environment if possible. pic.twitter.com/dxqLFjaJKT — HIDEO_KOJIMA (@HIDEO_KOJIMA_EN) September 3, 2021

Kojima previously talked about how the Death Stranding director's cut is not getting a lot of attention or promotion. He also remarked that the final trailer will be released quietly. Indeed, putting it out at midnight Pacific is not exactly a time when big trailers are typically released.

Despite all of that, Kojima said he edited the video "with all my 'soul.'"

The release of the new Death Stranding trailer comes just one day before Sony's next big showcase on September 9 where more information about the latest PS5 games is expected to be announced.

As announced previously, the Death Stranding director's cut features "a ton of new content and enhanced gameplay features." This includes more weapons, equipment, vehicles, modes, and missions, along with additional areas to explore, "expanded storylines," and UI enhancements. A trailer released during Gamescom showed off a number of the new features.

The director's cut launches on September 24 for PS5. Death Stranding was originally released in November 2019 on PS4 and it sold more than 5 million copies across PS4 and PC.

Kojima's next game after Death Stranding might be an exclusive for Xbox with cloud integration. According to a report, Kojima and Xbox have signed a letter of intent, but it might not be a done deal, and it's early days in any event.

In other news, Death Stranding star Norman Reedus recently teased that Death Stranding 2 may be in the works.