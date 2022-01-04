Death Stranding Director's Cut Is Coming To PC This Spring

Kojima Productions has announced that Death Stranding Director's Cut is coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store in Spring 2022. This definitive version of the game will support Intel's new XeSS graphics technology.

While the game's exact specs haven't been revealed yet, the PC version supports high frame rates, ultra-wide monitors, and a photo mode. Additionally, the PC version will include cross-over content from Valve's Half-Life series and CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077.

All copies of the game will come with the following digital goods:

“Selections From ‘The Art of DEATH STRANDING’” Digital Book (by Titan Books)

Backpack Patches

Bridges Special Delivery Team Suit (Gold)

Bridges Special Delivery Team Suit (Silver)

BB pod customization (Chiral Gold)

BB pod customization (Omnireflector)

Power Gloves (Gold)

Power Gloves (Silver)

Exciting news! @KojiPro2015_EN's DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT will launch simultaneously on both Steam and the Epic Games Store in Spring 2022.

This is the definitive #DeathStranding experience, and will incorporate Intel's new XeSS graphics technology. — 505 Games (@505_Games) January 4, 2022

While Sony published the PlayStation versions of Death Stranding, 505 Games is once again publishing the PC versions. The original Death Stranding on PC has its own separate store listing, so it's currently unknown whether there is any sort of upgrade option towards Death Stranding Director's Cut for those who already own the original game.

Last year, Sony allowed those who owned the original Death Stranding on PlayStation 4 to upgrade to Death Stranding Director's Cut on PlayStation 5 for a $10 fee.