Death Stranding 2 Officially Announced

After tweeting about starting a "new journey" earlier this month, veteran game designer Hideo Kojima has officially unveiled his next game at The Game Awards. It is Death Stranding 2, a game that Norman Reedus announced himself many months ago.

Kojima himself appeared on stage at The Game Awards to hype the game, saying the announcement trailer was filled with secrets about the project that fans can dig into as they await new information. The story for Death Stranding 2 was written before the COVID pandemic, but the onset of the pandemic caused Kojima to re-write the script entirely, he said.

The game stars Norman Reedus, Lea Seydoux, Troy Baker, Shioli Kutsuna, and Elle Fanning. The game runs on the Decima engine, and is in development in collaboration with Guerrilla Games. For more, check out the bizarre announcement trailer above.

Kojima's latest project has been teased for several months now, as the Death Stranding director has been regularly tweeting cryptic images related to the project. Some of these first looks included photos of actresses Shioli Kutsuna and Elle Fanning with the words "Where am I?" and "Who am I?" in the center of those images.

Kojima also re-confirmed on stage at The Game Awards that he's working on another game at the same time as Death Stranding 2. This is probably the new game for Xbox confirmed a while back.

Kojima had previously mentioned that one of his upcoming games is "almost like a new medium" and was thought to be not possible due to the limitations of technology at the time. "If this succeeds, it will turn things around--not just in the game industry, but in the movie industry as well," Kojima said in October.