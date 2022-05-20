Death Stranding 2 Is Now In Development, According To Norman Reedus

Actor Norman Reedus has revealed that development has begun on a sequel to Death Stranding. The game has not been announced, but Reedus plainly told Leo Edit that, "We just started the second one."

Death Stranding sold more than 5 million copies before the launch of the director's cut, so it sure seems that the game was a hit. Sony published the PS4 and PS5 edition, with 505 Games handling the PC release in 2020. The game has not been released on Xbox.

An image of Reedus' Death Stranding character, Sam, was recently added to the PlayStation Studios website banner. Some took this to believe Sony might have more in store for Death Stranding, but whether or not that's the case remains to be seen.

Reedus said in the Leo Edit interview that it look "maybe two or three years" to finish his motion-capture scenes for the original Death Stranding. So Death Stranding 2 might not be here anytime soon, if work is just beginning now. "It was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that," he said.

Before this, it was reported that Death Stranding studio Kojima Productions might be working on an Xbox-exclusive game. GameSpot will report back with more details as they become available.

The original Death Stranding was the first in Kojima's so-called "strand" game genre. It was also packed with big-name actors and celebrities like Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, and Conan O'Brien, among others.

Reedus was originally set to star in Kojima's new Silent Hill game, but that project fell apart and Death Stranding rose from the ashes. Konami's Silent Hill series may be returning, according to a leak, but Kojima and Reedus are not expected to be involved.