Death Stranding 2 Is Now In Development, According To Norman Reedus; Kojima Responds

Reedus says work has "just started" on the next Death Stranding game; Hideo Kojima seemingly reacts to the news.

By on

22 Comments

Actor Norman Reedus has revealed that development has begun on a sequel to Death Stranding. The game has not been announced, but Reedus plainly told Leo Edit that, "We just started the second one." Game director Hideo Kojima seemingly reacted to the news, posting an image of himself with Reedus, telling the actor, basically, to go to his room.

Death Stranding sold more than 5 million copies before the launch of the director's cut, so it sure seems that the game was a hit. Sony published the PS4 and PS5 edition, with 505 Games handling the PC release in 2020. The game has not been released on Xbox.

Click To Unmute
  1. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Campaign Early Access - Tower Trailer
  2. SAS Soldier Breaks Down Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's Clean House Mission - Expert Reacts
  3. Firearms Expert Reacts To Destiny 2’s Exotic Guns
  4. Gamespot Producer Tries Top Gun: Maverick's Flight Training (and Puked)
  5. LOTR: The Rings of Power Cast Forges Their Own Ring of Power
  6. Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News
  7. Call of the Wild: The Angler Gameplay Trailer
  8. Warframe Styanax Animated Short
  9. I Heart Red Dead Redemption 2 (ft. Jake Baldino, Brandon Jones, and More!)
  10. Soul Hackers 2 Beating Heart Trailer
  11. Rust Console Edition - Oceanbound Update Trailer
  12. Sea of Thieves Panel from gamescom 2022

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR'S CUT - PC Launch Trailer

An image of Reedus' Death Stranding character, Sam, was recently added to the PlayStation Studios website banner. Some took this to believe Sony might have more in store for Death Stranding, but whether or not that's the case remains to be seen.

Reedus said in the Leo Edit interview that it look "maybe two or three years" to finish his motion-capture scenes for the original Death Stranding. So Death Stranding 2 might not be here anytime soon, if work is just beginning now. "It was a huge thing, so we just started part two of that," he said.

Before this, it was reported that Death Stranding studio Kojima Productions might be working on an Xbox-exclusive game. GameSpot will report back with more details as they become available.

The original Death Stranding was the first in Kojima's so-called "strand" game genre. It was also packed with big-name actors and celebrities like Mads Mikkelsen, Guillermo del Toro, Lea Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, Troy Baker, and Conan O'Brien, among others.

Reedus was originally set to star in Kojima's new Silent Hill game, but that project fell apart and Death Stranding rose from the ashes. Konami's Silent Hill series may be returning, according to a leak, but Kojima and Reedus are not expected to be involved.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Death Stranding
PC
PlayStation 5
PlayStation 4
Join the conversation
There are 22 comments about this story
Load Comments (22)