Death Note's New Trailer Is Stylish And Sinister

Death Note is the upcoming movie adaptation of the classic manga series, and it is due to arrive on Netflix in August. Following March's teaser, a full trailer has now been released. It certainly lives up to the dark, gruesome tone of the source material and suggests that director Adam Wingard (Blair Witch, You're Next) is delivering the horror goods. Check it out here:

Netflix has also released a behind-the-scene promo, which you can watch here. Death Note tells the story of a high school student named Light, who comes into possession of a supernatural notebook that allows him to kill anyone whose name he writes into it. Light sets out to rid the world of evil but finds himself relentlessly pursued by a legendary police detective.

It stars Nat Wolff, best known for the hit teen drama The Fault in Our Stars, plus Keith Stanfield, Paul Nakauchi, and Shea Whigham. Willem Dafoe will perform the voice of Ryuk, the demonic creature who puts the story into motion. Although we don't see much of Ryuk in this trailer, we do hear Dafoe's distinctive voice. The movie hits Netflix on August 25, 2017.

In an interview last year, Wingard explained that Death Note wouldn't be for the faint-hearted. "We can do whatever we want," he told Collider. "It's an anime film. So, technically, it's a cartoon that you're bringing to life. It was important that you have those adult themes. So, it's got nudity, it's got swearing, it's got a ton of violence."

The Death Note manga ran for 108 issues between 2003 and 2006. These were subsequently collected into 12 graphic novels, which to date have sold more than 30 million copies worldwide. There have also been three live-action Japanese films, an anime series, and a number of video games for the Nintendo DS, published by Konami.