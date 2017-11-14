Deadwood Revival Movie: 2018 Shoot Date Looks Likely

Ever since it was canceled in 2006, fans of HBO's highly acclaimed western drama Deadwood have been hoping that it will make a return to the screen. There has been talk of a potential movie for many years, and it now looks like it is happening, with new reports that production could start in 2018.

According to TVLine, HBO is looking to start shooting in the fall of next year. However, the site also notes that the project is yet to receive an official green light and that HBO has not formally commented on it.

The Deadwood movie has been picking up some momentum over the past year. During the Television Critics Association press tour this summer, HBO Programming President Casey Bloys spoke about the script that the show's creator David Milch had written for the film. "The one thing that I was concerned about was I wanted a script that would stand on its own [for Deadwood fans and non-fans]," he said, via The Hollywood Reporter. "David totally delivered on that. I think it's a terrific script. If we can do it on a budget that makes sense for us, and if we can get the cast together, we're inclined to do it."

Earlier this year, star Ian McShane, who plays Al Swearengen, spoke about this hopes that the movie would happen. "I would love to do that again, be reunited with David and Tim [Olyphant] and everybody concerned with it," he said, via Den of Geek. "But they better make a deal sooner or later because we're all getting on a bit. It would be great to work with David again. [It] was maybe the best experience I ever had."

The three seasons of Deadwood ran from 2004 to 2006. Although the shows won eight Emmy Awards, HBO decided not to move forward with Season 4. At the time Milch spoke about his plans to make two feature-length TV movies to complete the story. However, in 2007, McShane revealed that the sets for the show were being dismantled and that the movies would not happen.