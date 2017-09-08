Deadpool Spinoff X-Force Has A Director

The Deadpool spinoff X-Force has been in development at Fox for some time, and it now has a director. It has been reported that the studio has hired former Daredevil producer Drew Goddard to write and direct the movie, which will reteam Deadpool with Cable following the upcoming Deadpool 2.

According to Deadline, Goddard will start work on X-Force once he completes work on the thriller Bad Times at the El Royale. Goddard is also known for writing The Martian and was set to make the Spider-Man spinoff Sinister Six. However, that project was cancelled when Sony struck a deal with Marvel to allow Spidey into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

An X-Force movie was first mentioned by Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds in early 2016, but the huge surprise success of Deadpool meant that Fox quickly moved forward with a direct sequel. Deadpool 2 is currently in production, with Josh Brolin playing Cable, and is due for release next July. In March, X-Men producer Simon Kinberg confirmed that X-Force would feature both Deadpool and Cable.

X-Force is a superhero team that was conceived by Deadpool's co-creator Rob Liefeld. They first appeared in the 100th issue of Marvel's X-Men spinoff comic The New Mutants in 1991 and have gone on to include such other heroes as Cyclops, Psylocke, Wolverine, Storm, and Colossus.