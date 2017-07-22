Deadpool Announced For Marvel VR Game

If you've ever wanted to play as Deadpool in first person, you'll soon get a chance. Marvel announced that the comedic antihero is coming to Marvel Powers United VR.

Alongside the announcement, Marvel put out a trailer of the character in action. It shows Deadpool doing all sorts of Deadpool-y things: kicking his feet up on a desk, slicing enemies with his sword, and shouting all sorts of one-liners at his foes. You can watch it in the embed above.

The short glimpse of gameplay also shows that Deadpool's trademark, comic book-style text bubbles will show up in the game. You'll get "POW!" and "HEADSHOT" popping up while you fight.

It seems like it might be somewhat strange to hear Deadpool yelling out silly jokes while you control him in first-person VR, but he nonetheless looks like a good addition to the game. Alongside Deadpool, three other characters have been announced. Captain Marvel, Hulk, and Rocket Raccoon will also be playable.

Marvel Powers United VR is a cooperative virtual reality game that's currently scheduled for release sometime in 2018. It's coming exclusively for Oculus Rift. We were able to check the game out at the D23 expo earlier this month; you can read our preview here.