Deadpool 2 Stuntwoman Killed After On-Set Accident

A stuntwoman has died on the set of Deadpool 2. It has been confirmed that the death occurred as a result of a motorcycle accident while the movie was shooting in Vancouver.

According to Variety, the unnamed stuntwoman crashed into the glass window of the city's Shaw Tower. The site reports that the stunt had been completed successfully four times, but the stuntwoman lost control of the bike on the fifth run-through.

Following the accident, Vancouver police tweeted a short statement:

A stunt driver has died on the set of Deadpool during a stunt on a motorcycle. VPD & @WorkSafeBC investigators are at the scene. — Vancouver Police (@VancouverPD) August 14, 2017

A spokesman for producers Fox commented, "We are deeply saddened by the accident that occurred on the set of Deadpool 2 this morning. Our hearts and prayers are with the family, friends, and colleagues of our crew member during this difficult time."

Deadpool 2 is currently set for release on June 1, 2018. It stars Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin, and Zazie Beetz, and will be directed by David Leitch.