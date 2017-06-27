Deadpool 2 Starts Filming, New On-Set Photos Revealed

Filming on Deadpool 2 has officially begun. Ryan Reynolds, who plays the lead role and is also a producer on the film, wrote on Instagram that it "feels good to be back." Additionally, some on-set photos have emerged, showing Deadpool crashing what looks like a child's birthday party. Sounds about right. You can see the images here.

Earlier this month, Reynolds teased Deadpool 2 in another social media post, releasing a picture of himself as Deadpool in front of the X-Mansion.

The sun sets on day 1. Feels good to be back. This dog can hunt. A post shared by Ryan Reynolds (@vancityreynolds) on Jun 26, 2017 at 8:58pm PDT

Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018. The movie will also star Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing the movie, replacing Tim Miller, who reportedly clashed with Reynolds over the direction of the film.

Last month, Brolin revealed the gruelling training regime he is underaking to get into shape for the role. A first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released in March alongside Logan--you can watch it here.

In related news, an adult animated Deadpool show is on the way. The currently untitled series will be overseen by Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover with his brother Stephen. The pair will both act as showrunners, producers, and writers. It is being developed for FXX, the sister channel to FX, and the 10-part first season will premiere next year.