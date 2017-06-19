Deadpool 2 Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Familiar Location In First On-Set Image

The huge success of the X-men spinoff Deadpool was one of 2016's biggest box office surprises, and the sequel is due next year. Production has started on Deadpool 2, and star Ryan Reynolds marked the occasion by tweeting an image from the set, with a suitably vulgar caption. It shows the Merc with a Mouth posing in front of the X-Mansion--check it out below:

Dropped by the X-Mansion. Big fucking surprise. No one's home. pic.twitter.com/svbUMEdKbb — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 17, 2017

Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018. The movie will also star Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino.

Last month, Brolin revealed the gruelling training regime he is underaking to get into shape for the role. There was also this early teaser for the movie, which was released with the Wolverine hit Logan in March.

In related news, an adult animated Deadpool show is on the way. The currently untitled series will be overseen by Atlanta star and creator Donald Glover with his brother Stephen. The pair will both act as showrunners, producers, and writers. It is being developed for FXX, the sister channel to FX, and the 10-part first season will premiere next year.