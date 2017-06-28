Deadpool 2: Josh Brolin Reveals The Start Of His Transformation Into Cable

One of actor Josh Brolin's next big movie roles is Cable in the Deadpool sequel. Today, the Oscar-nominated actor posted a photo of himself transforming into the character. Understandably, it looks like it's going to take a lot of makeup for him to get into character.

For the Instagram image's caption, he wrote, "Insanity on the brink. Face is morphing into something machine, fierce, hair sliced, arm machined, bulged."

As explained by Collider, Cable's comic book look features a mechanical arm and eye, and his face is scarred. The Instagram shot shows that Brolin is getting makeup for half of his face, or something else. We don't know yet how the Cable's comic look will vary from the movie.

Brolin previously released a video of himself getting ripped for his role in Deadpool 2--watch it here.

In other Deadpool 2 news, Reynolds posted a picture of himself giving a piggy-back ride to Hunt for the Wilderpeople actor Julian Dennison, supposedly confirming that he'll be in the movie.

Deadpool 2 is set for release on June 1, 2018. The movie will also star Josh Brolin as Cable and Zazie Beetz as Domino. David Leitch (John Wick, Atomic Blonde) is directing the movie, replacing Tim Miller, who reportedly clashed with Reynolds over the direction of the film.

This story has been updated.