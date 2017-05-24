Deadpool 2 Casts A Major Villain

More casting news for the highly anticipated Deadpool 2 has come to light today. Deadline reports that Fox has hired actor Jack Kesy to play a "major villain" in the sequel to last year's breakout hit.

Kesy's role is not confirmed, but the site's sources indicated it could be Black Tom, an Irish mutant who harnesses the power of plant life and is known to attack with a shillelagh.

An official announcement from Fox has not been made as of yet about Kesy, but we'll report back with more details as they're announced. Kesy is perhaps best known for his role on The Strain. He also appeared in the recently released Baywatch.

Ryan Reynolds returns as Deadpool in the sequel, while other returning cast members include Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapacic as Colossus, and Brianna Hildebrand as Warhead. In terms of newcomers, Zazie Beetz has been cast as Domino, while Josh Brolin will play Cable. You can watch a video of Brolin getting ripped in preparation for the role right here.

Deadpool 2 comes out on June 1, 2018. It is directed by David Leitch, who replaces the first movie's director, Tim Miller after he dropped out due to creative differences with Reynolds. The original film's writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, are returning for the sequel.

The first teaser for Deadpool 2 was released earlier this year and can be seen above.